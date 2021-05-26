Veteran admits to sexually abusing child in 1980s, faces charges in Brevard County, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U.S. Navy veteran is facing charges after Brevard County deputies said he admitted to sexually abusing a child in the 1980s.

Wilbert Robinson, 60, was booked into the Brevard County jail Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, the investigation started in Jacksonville in June 2019 when the victim first came forward. The victim said Robinson had abused him several times between 1983 and 1984, while his step-father was stationed at Naval bases around the state.

The victim told investigators that Robinson would come into his home at the Mayport Naval Base while he was sleeping and perform sex acts on him, according to the affidavit.

When deputies questioned him about the abuse, records show Robinson admitted it happened “about each time we ever got together.”

In January 2020, records show a Brevard County deputy spoke with the victim. The victim stated that Robinson would take him on fishing trips and then take him to a mobile home on Pine Island where the abuse would take place, according to the affidavit.

The deputy then spoke with Robinson, who was being held at a pre-trial detention center in Jacksonville at the time. Records show Robinson again admitted to abusing the victim.

Robinson now faces a charge of sexual battery on a victim younger than 12 in Brevard County. He is being held without bond.