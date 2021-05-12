Driver ejected, killed in I-95 crash in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died early Wednesday morning when he was ejected in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 47-year-old Port Orange man was heading south on I-95 in a 2008 Porsche SUV when the vehicle went off the roadway.

According to the FHP, the Porsche hit a crash attenuator — a device used to absorb crash impact — at the exit ramp for State Road 528, ejecting the driver.

Troopers said the man died as a result of the crash. According to a crash report, the man was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.