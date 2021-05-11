64-year-old woman killed in Melbourne crash on Mother’s Day

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 64-year-old West Melbourne woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne on Mother’s Day, police said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 11:29 a.m. Sunday near North Harbor City Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue.

Melbourne police on Tuesday identified the victim as Janice Marie Jones.

Police said officers were called to the area and discovered a passenger, identified as Jones, in one of the vehicles suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where she died, police said.

Authorities said one of the drivers entered North Harbor City Boulevard from a parking lot and drove into the path of the other vehicle, which was driving southbound on North Harbor City Boulevard. Officials did not specify which car pulled out of the parking lot.

Police also did not say if the drivers, a 78-year-old Melbourne woman and a 60-year-old Melbourne man, were injured.

Jones was a passenger in a vehicle driven by the 78-year-old woman, police said.

Alcohol and drugs did not play a role in the crash.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Goetsch at 321-608-6612.