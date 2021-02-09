Motorcyclist run over, killed in Brevard County crash

A 32-year-old Melbourne man was run over and killed in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 12:50 a.m. on U.S. 1 near 1st Street.

The FHP said the man, whose name has not been released, was riding north on U.S. 1 when he lost control of the bike for an unknown reason, traveled onto the grass median and into the southbound lanes.

A 51-year-old Vero Beach man driving a pickup truck swerved in an attempt to avoid the man, who laid the motorcycle down, but the pickup ran over the biker, the FHP said.

The victim, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

The pickup driver was not injured.