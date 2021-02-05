Bus video shows Daytona Beach hit-and-run driver fleeing scene

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Daytona Beach are trying to identify the driver of white Honda who they said was involved in a crash on International Speedway Boulevard and left the scene.

The Daytona Beach Police Department on Friday released video captured by a passing bus of the Jan. 31 incident. The video shows the man getting into the driver’s seat of the car as several women attempt to deter the victims in the other car from getting his information.

The driver of the Honda continues to pull forward as two people try to stop him from leaving, the video shows. One of the possible victims in the video even stands in front of the car but the driver presses the gas and knocks them off the vehicle.

Cameras on the passing bus were able to capture the incident and police got a pretty clear picture of the wanted driver but are still trying to identify him.

The crash happened Jan. 31 at West International Speedway near Daytona International Speedway.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Det. Mary Talluto at (386)671-5220 or TallutoMary@DBPD.us regarding Case No. 210001750.

News 6 has requested more information regarding this incident. Check back for updates.