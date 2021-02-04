Arrest made after man killed in fight at gentlemen’s club in Volusia County

An arrest has been made after a man was killed in a fight on Saturday at the Dixie’s Gentlemen’s Club near DeLand, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Jesus Torres, 43, of Crescent City, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Deputies said 44-year-old Vicente Alejo Verdel was pronounced dead at the club shortly after deputies arrived at the scene around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Records show witnesses told investigators an altercation started in the club and moved outside.

Surveillance video shows Torres knocking Verdel’s friend to the ground and punching him several times, according to deputies.

Deputies said Torres started talking to Verdel and punched him several times.

Video shows Verdel fall to the ground motionless, according to deputies.

Investigators said Torres punched Verdel several more times.

An autopsy showed Verdel’s death was the result of blunt force trauma and his death was ruled as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said investigators identified Torres through someone who knew him who was also seen on surveillance footage.

A warrant was issued for Torres on Sunday.

Torres was arrested in Flagler County on Wednesday and was transported to the Flagler County jail.

He is being held without bond.