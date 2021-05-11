Westbound I-4 closed as overturned semi spills granite on interstate

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials have closed a portion of westbound Interstate 4 after a semitruck overturned and spilled granite onto the road Tuesday evening.

The Orlando Police Department said the closure at exit 80, which is the Orange Blossom Trail exit, is expected to last for an extended period of time. Motorists should find an alternate route.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to Michigan Avenue and State Road 408.

Records show at least two people in a sedan were hurt in a crash in the area, one of whom is in critical condition. It’s unclear if anyone in the semi was injured.

Pictures tweeted by the police department show the big rig on its side and a black car with its front end smashed and airbags deployed.