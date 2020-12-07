Ball of fire rages from semi on Florida Turnpike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A semi caught fire early Monday on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County, shutting down the roadway for hours.

The fire was reported in the northbound lanes of the turnpike near State Road 417.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at least one person was injured in the fire, but no other details have been released.

The northbound lanes were reopened hours after the fire was extinguished.