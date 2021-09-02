Search underway in Titusville tied to missing person case from 15 years ago, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Authorities are searching a vacant lot in Titusville for evidence tied to a missing person case from 15 years old, according to Titusville Police Department.

Police said they are conducting the search on DeLeon Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Titusville Police are on scene in a vacant lot on DeLeon Avenue searching for evidence in reference to a missing person case from approximately 15 years ago. pic.twitter.com/fJTq9SFaOj — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) September 2, 2021

According to the department’s spokesperson, cadaver dogs and excavation materials are being utilized.

The department said this is a preliminary search.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.