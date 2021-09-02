Partly Cloudy icon
90º

Local News

Search underway in Titusville tied to missing person case from 15 years ago, police say

Titusville police searching vacant lot on DeLeon Avenue

Tags: Titusville
Search for evidence underway in Titusville. (Image: Titusville Police Department)
Search for evidence underway in Titusville. (Image: Titusville Police Department) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Authorities are searching a vacant lot in Titusville for evidence tied to a missing person case from 15 years old, according to Titusville Police Department.

Police said they are conducting the search on DeLeon Avenue Thursday afternoon.

[TRENDING: Larry to grow into monster hurricane | DEO beefs up security for Fla. unemployment accounts | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to the department’s spokesperson, cadaver dogs and excavation materials are being utilized.

The department said this is a preliminary search.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.