Titusville girl dies after being found unconscious in bathtub, foster mother arrested, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Titusville woman told investigators she placed a girl in a bathtub full of water to calm a temper tantrum but doctors said the child’s injuries did not match her story, according to Titusville police.

The child, who died of her injuries, was first brought to Parrish Medical Center Monday after her foster mother, Lakeisha Mitchell, 41, said she discovered the girl in the bathtub facedown and not breathing. She called a friend and then called 911, according to the arrest report.

Mitchell told investigators the child kept throwing herself on the ground and “pretending her legs did not work.” Mitchell said the girl would pretend she was sleeping and Mitchell thought she was faking. The 41-year-old told police the girl has “extreme behavioral issues” including “speaking with demons.”

She put the girl, fully clothed, in a bathtub with water in an attempt to get her to stop faking being unconscious, according to the report. Mitchell told officers this method has worked in the past.

Mitchell left the bathroom and when she returned the girl was facedown and her lips were blue.

After arriving at Parrish Medical Center doctors observed injuries on the girl including a bruise on her left eye, bruising around her face, multiple scratches to her through among other injuries. The injuries did not appear consistent with Mitchell’s account, according to the report.

The girl was airlifted to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children where she died Wednesday, according to Titusville police.

Mitchell was arrested Monday on felony child abuse charges. She remains held in the Brevard County Jail without bail.

Additional charges are possible, according to police officials.

Brevard Public School officials confirmed Mitchell is an employee at the school district. Mitchell is now on administrative leave.