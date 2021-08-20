Titusville mom arrested year after 2-year-old son dies of drug overdose

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville woman was arrested more than a year after police say her 2-year-old son died of a drug overdose.
Jeanetta Blow faces charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
[TRENDING: Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]
Investigators say her son died in 2020 after taking fentanyl that belonged to Blow’s boyfriend.
Blow initially told authorities that her son got sick after eating some dirt at a park.
Blow was released from jail after posting bond.