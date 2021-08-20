Clear icon
Local News

Titusville mom arrested year after 2-year-old son dies of drug overdose

Jeanetta Blow faces charges of manslaughter, tampering with evidence

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville woman was arrested more than a year after police say her 2-year-old son died of a drug overdose.

Jeanetta Blow faces charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Investigators say her son died in 2020 after taking fentanyl that belonged to Blow’s boyfriend.

Blow initially told authorities that her son got sick after eating some dirt at a park.

Blow was released from jail after posting bond.

