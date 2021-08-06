Titusville hospital using overflow tent as COVID-19 patients increase

The Parrish Medical Center in Titusville is now using an overflow tent as the amount of COVID-19 patients increase.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The Parrish Medical Center in Titusville is now using an overflow tent as the amount of COVID-19 patients increase.

Officials say as of Friday 130 people are hospitalized at the moment, on Thursday the number was listed at 111.

Sixty-three of the 130 people at the hospital have tested positive for the virus.

Nineteen people are on ventilators requiring ICU level care, according to medical center officials.

“The current surge of COVID patients is stressing every healthcare system and hospital to their limits. We can’t express enough the gratitude we feel for our healthcare heroes who are giving everything they have to support our community in this unprecedented time of need,” Parrish Medical Center CEO George Mikitarian said.

Also in Brevard County, Health First created additional space for COVID-19 patients. Health First decided to set up overflow tents outside the hospitals.

More than 51,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brevard County. Fifty-eight percent of people eligible in the county for the vaccine have received at least one dose, according to the department of health.