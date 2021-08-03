Brevard Virtual School registration extended to Friday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – After the deadline to register for Brevard Virtual School had already passed the school district announced it would reopen sign-ups at the direction of the superintendent.

Registration for Brevard Virtual School K-12 is now open until Aug. 6 at 11:59 p.m. To register a student and find out more visit https://www.brevardschools.org/BrevardVirtual.

The change comes as Brevard County hospitals are seeing a surge in unvaccinated coronavirus patients.

Health First, Brevard County’s largest hospital system, said it reached a record number of COVID-19 patients Monday at its four hospitals in Cocoa Beach, Viera, Palm Bay and Melbourne.

In a statement, the district said it wanted to “ensure parents have an additional option for educating their children due to the recent developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in our community.”

Brevard Virtual School is a virtual school with instruction by teachers in Brevard Public Schools and limited in-person requirements.

Should parents and students miss the extended deadline Brevard Virtual will continue to offer flex or part-time options for families, as well as home education.