Masks in classroom sparks heated debated in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A discussion about masks intensified during Thursday’s Brevard Public School board meeting.

Dozens of parents and teachers packed into the school board meeting ready to step to the podium to express their concerns and objections to masking students in the fall.

Ahead of the meeting a crowd of protesters gathered outside holding signs to present a united front against masks.

The decision to discuss masks was added to the agenda after board member Jennifer Jenkins requested a discussion. Jenkins said an overwhelming number of parents emailed her inquiring about whether masks would be reinstated.

Jenkins said her position on the matter has led to attacks by some community members

“In April I received a call from the chief of police and city manager asking me not to return to my home for four days there were people 20 feet from my door, ‘we have a surprise for you fascist we are putting an end to you we are going to come for you and make you beg for mercy,’” Jenkins said.

Frequent disruptions and outbursts from the crowd forced security to escort people out. At one point during a recess, an attendee approached the podium and called for the entire board to be voted out.