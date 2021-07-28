Here’s what Brevard County students, parents need to know ahead of the upcoming school year

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – For some students and teachers, the first day of the 2021-2022 school year will also mark their first day back in a classroom since the coronavirus pandemic began.

A new school year always brings changes. Add a pandemic into the mix and parents and students are bound to have some questions about what to expect.

[RELATED: Back to school: What questions do you have ahead of the upcoming semester? | Meet the panelists: Here’s who will be answering your questions during News 6′s Back to School town hall]

To help clear up any confusion ahead of the first day of school, News 6 reached out to each Central Florida school district with some frequently asked questions to help assemble a back-to-school guide for students and parents.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about heading back to school in Brevard County:

When does school start?

The first day of school for first to 12th graders in Brevard County is Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The first day of school for all kindergartners is Aug. 13. Brevard County school district officials said kindergartners will go in one day that week — Aug.10, 11 or 12 — for testing. Parents should make appointments through the school.

Pre-K students begin Aug. 17.

Does my child need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to go to school?

COVID-19 vaccines are not mandatory for students to return to the classroom. In fact, many students are not eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 12 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccination to help protect against the virus. Right now, children 12 years and older are able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

Ad

To get the vaccine in Florida, children 12-17 years of age must be accompanied by a guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine consent form. To download a copy of the form, click here. Vaccination locations can be found here.

Wondering if the vaccine is safe for kids? Here’s what a Central Florida pediatrician has to say about COVID-19 vaccinations for minors.

Will masks and/or social distancing be required in the classroom?

According to a spokesperson for the school district, the policy going into the 2021-2022 school year is that masks are optional and there are no plans to make changes to that policy. However, as of the latest guidance, the CDC is recommending all students and teachers wear masks in the classroom, regardless of vaccination status.

Ad

Officials said social distancing will be encouraged.

Will any other coronavirus precautions/restrictions be in place?

School district officials said plans for any additional COVID-19 precautions will be finalized during the school board’s meeting on Thursday, July 29.

Are there any virtual/hybrid learning options available this semester?

According to district officials, Brevard County is only offering two learning options for the upcoming school year: Traditional in-person face-to-face and Brevard Virtual School. The deadline to register for the full BVS program has passed, officials said, but there are still programs available for Home Education students.

Click here to watch a video that further explains the virtual learning option.

What school supplies do I need to buy for my student?

District officials said each school website has its own list of school supplies.

You can find your student’s school using the map below.

My child will ride the bus. Where should they catch it?

District officials said parents are given bus route information during school registration.

Ad

If you have questions regarding your child’s bus route, officials recommend calling the Transportation department, which has been divided by the following areas:

Central - 321-633-3680

Mid-South - 321-242-6497

North - 321-269-2055

South - 321-727-2070

Is the school district hiring?

Yes. The district has previously held job fairs in an effort to hire bus drivers and substitute teachers. If you’re interested in being a bus driver for the Brevard County school district, click here. If you’d like to be considered for a substitute teacher position, click here.

Current job openings within the school district can be found here.

Other helpful information

As we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic, plans can change depending on a number of factors. You can always find the latest back-to-school information at ClickOrlando.com/backtoschool.

Ad

You can also join us for a back-to-school town hall from 7-8 p.m. on Aug. 3. Feel free to submit your questions for our panel of experts ahead of time using this form.

To find the Brevard County School District’s academic calendar, click here.

If your question wasn’t answered in this story, click here to visit Brevard County Schools’ website.