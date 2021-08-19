1 killed, 1 seriously injured in single-vehicle Titusville crash

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – One man was killed and another was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Titusville, police said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 2 a.m. near the 1000 block of South Hopkins Avenue.

Titusville police said one of the men was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze north on Hopkins Avenue and failed to make an eastbound turn onto Brevard Street. The car incorrectly continued north into the southbound lanes of Hopkins Avenue and struck a tree on the west side of the road, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

The passenger was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.