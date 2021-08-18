A second Brevard County high school cancels preseason football game for COVID-19

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Astronaut will join Satellite Friday, becoming the second Brevard County high school to announce a preseason football game cancellation due to COVID quarantines.

The War Eagles were to have hosted St. Lucie West Centennial. Satellite, which would have played Viera, announced its cancellation on Tuesday according to News 6 partner Florida Today. Viera will instead play at Orlando Olympia.

Astronaut’s would-be opponent, Centennial, earlier in the day was informed its Week 1 game had been canceled because opponent Fort Pierce Westwood had entered COVID-19 quarantine. The Eagles are seeking opponents for both the preseason and first week.

The weekend of high school football preseason games will still begin at Bayside, Thursday at 7 p.m., against Daytona Beach Seabreeze.

The Bears surged at the end of last season, starting with four losses but then flipping that down the stretch to finish 4-5. They defeated Tampa Jefferson in the playoffs and now return Justus Durant, who rushed for 1,045 yards last year.

Six teams from the area — Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Holy Trinity, Melbourne, Palm Bay and Space Coast — play preseason games at home Friday.