Evans vs. Jones high school football game canceled due to players in quarantine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County has canceled one of the first high school football games of the 2021-2022 school year due to coronavirus.

The Evans High School and Jones High School game for Aug. 20 is canceled, Orange County Public Schools announced Wednesday.

The school district says the game was called off due to a lack of practice time for Evans High School with too many players in quarantine. The quarantines were due to COVID-19 cases reported before the school year started, according to the district.

[TRENDING: Doctor in critical care for COVID | Hospitals run low on nurses | How, when to watch meteor shower]

Ad

“As standard protocol, all individuals and parents of students who were identified as having been in close contact with a positive case were provided a letter from the Florida Department of Health after contact tracing was completed,” the school district statement read.

Jones High School remains scheduled to play against Gadsden County High School on Aug. 19.

According to the OCPS COVID-19 dashboard, Evans High has 8 confirmed cases since Aug. 2 and 45 people in active quarantine, 42 of those are students.