Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person.

The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, men’s underwear and other personal belongings were found with the remains, leading investigators to believe the remains were that of a missing man from another county.

While the sheriff’s office has since contacted the family of the missing man, there has been no confirmation of the body’s identity, deputies stated in a release.

The release shows that there is no evidence of foul play, and deputies are still investigating the death.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-1100.

