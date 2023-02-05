71º

Space News

SpaceX sets up for Falcon 9 launch of telecommunications satellite from Cape Canaveral

2-hour launch window opens at 9:32 p.m.

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket (File)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX will attempt to launch a telecommunications satellite Sunday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, using a Falcon 9 rocket for the evening mission.

A two-hour launch window is scheduled to open at 9:32 p.m.

Launch weather officers with the 45th Weather Squadron have forecast that chances of favorable weather conditions will increase from 30% to 55% during the launch window. Should the launch be delayed, a backup opportunity will present itself at the same time Monday, according to SpaceX.

The mission seeks to put the Amazonas Nexus telecommunications satellite in a geostationary transfer orbit, sent there from Space Launch Complex 40.

