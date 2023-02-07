Body found in retention pond near downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday in a retention pond near downtown Orlando, according to the police department.

The Orlando Police Department responded to the 1100 block of W. Pine St. and located the body.

“Officers responded to reports of a body in a retention pond. At this time we do not know the circumstances whether foul play or not, that led to this individual deceased,” the department said.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

