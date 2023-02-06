Missing 14-year-old girl may be heading to Orlando with ‘unidentified’ man, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 14-year-old girl considered endangered may be heading to Orlando with an “unidentified” man, according to Marion County sheriff’s officials.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said early Monday that Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, a group home on N. Highway 301 in Citra.

Deputies said Williams may be heading to Orlando with a man.

Williams was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and red, white and black shoes.

The sheriff’s office said Williams has red and black hair and two nose piercings. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Officials said there is concern for her safety “due to the circumstances surrounding her departure.”

Anyone who has information or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

