Missing children, kidnapper found in Florida grocery store, police say

Kristi Nicole Gilley was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Two children that were abducted 11 months ago in Missouri were located in a Florida grocery store, according to police.

Brooke and Adrian Gilley were reported missing on March 15, 2022 and police believed they were with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.

High Springs Police said that they located the children and their kidnapper after a routine vehicle tag check that indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive.

The three were shopping in a Winn Dixie and had their identities disguised when officers from the High Springs Police Department located them, according to a social media post by the agency.

Police said Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri.

The two children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families and will be reunited with their birth family, according to police.

