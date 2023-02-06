Man found shot, critically wounded in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot and critically injured late Sunday in Orlando, police said.

The shooting was reported around midnight at the Woodlake Villas Apartments in the 600 block of Conway Road near State Road 408.

Orlando police said officers were called to the area and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

No other details, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

An investigation is ongoing.