61º

Local News

Man found shot, critically wounded in Orlando

Police investigate shooting at Woodlake Villas Apartments on Conway Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Crime, Shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot and critically injured late Sunday in Orlando, police said.

The shooting was reported around midnight at the Woodlake Villas Apartments in the 600 block of Conway Road near State Road 408.

Orlando police said officers were called to the area and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

No other details, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email