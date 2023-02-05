72º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Deputy shoots ‘armed person’ in Volusia County, officials say

Shooting happened at 3946 Lakeshore Drive in New Smyrna Beach

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: New Smyrna Beach, Volusia County, Crime, Shooting
Volusia County Sheriff's Office (WKMG 2021)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating the scene where an “armed person” was shot by a deputy in New Smyrna Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened on Sunday after deputies responded to 3946 Lakeshore Drive in reference to the person threatening others.

According to the department’s tweet, the person advanced towards a deputy and was shot.

The individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Florida firefighter to donate organs in selfless last act after surfing accident, family says | Chinese balloon’s downing creates spectacle over tourism hub | Become a News 6 Insider]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email