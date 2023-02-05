Deputy shoots ‘armed person’ in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating the scene where an “armed person” was shot by a deputy in New Smyrna Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened on Sunday after deputies responded to 3946 Lakeshore Drive in reference to the person threatening others.

According to the department’s tweet, the person advanced towards a deputy and was shot.

The individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

The subject of a call about an armed person threatening others at 3946 Lakeshore Drive, NSB, was shot & injured today after advancing toward a deputy. The subject was stabilized and transported for treatment of his injuries. More information will be provided in a future update. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 5, 2023

