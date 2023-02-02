Plane crashes into trees on country club golf course near Port Orange

A plane crashed at the Spruce Creek Country Club near Port Orange on Thursday, according to the FAA.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A small plane crashed at a golf course in Port Orange on Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane — a single-engine Piper PA-46-310P — crashed onto the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of the Spruce County Airport around noon, the FAA announced in a release.

Port Orange officials said that the plane went off the runway and into some trees during takeoff.

Port Orange Fire & Rescue responded to a plane crash around noon today near the Spruce Creek Fly-In. The plane went off the runway and into some trees during takeoff. One person onboard was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other person on board was not hurt. pic.twitter.com/zw6aAHHbyd — City of Port Orange (@cityportorange) February 2, 2023

The release shows that two people were on board the plane. According to Port Orange officials, one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was uninjured.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

