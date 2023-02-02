79º

Plane crashes into trees on country club golf course near Port Orange

Crash happened at Spruce Creek Country Club, according to FAA

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

A plane crashed at the Spruce Creek Country Club near Port Orange on Thursday, according to the FAA. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A small plane crashed at a golf course in Port Orange on Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane — a single-engine Piper PA-46-310P — crashed onto the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of the Spruce County Airport around noon, the FAA announced in a release.

Port Orange officials said that the plane went off the runway and into some trees during takeoff.

The release shows that two people were on board the plane. According to Port Orange officials, one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was uninjured.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

