SeaWorld Orlando offering BOGO sale on 2 of its parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld announced that for a limited time, guests can purchase a SeaWorld Orlando annual pass and get an annual pass to Aquatica Orlando for free.

The theme park company said the deal is available until Feb. 20 and pass members will get unlimited access to the two parks for 12 months.

According to SeaWorld, annual passes will allow guests to enjoy events including SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, Summer Spectacular, the Craft Beer Festival, Sesame Street Land and the Sesame Street Party Parade and the Christmas Celebration.

Other perks include up to six free guest tickets, free parking, access to exclusive VIP events, special savings on merchandise, food, and beverage options, attraction Quick Queue and behind-the-scenes animal tours.

Annual pass holders will also be among the first to ride when “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” opens to the public in the spring, the park announced.

SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, as the Theme Park’s Newest Attraction to Open in 2023 (SeaWorld)

After a day at SeaWorld, guests can cool off at Aquatica where they will have unlimited access to more than 50 water slides throughout the waterpark, the chance to hang out at their 84,000 square feet of beach and take advantage of seasonal events like Aloha to Summer, Beach Nights and Fiesta Aquatica.

Families with passes can also take unlimited advantage of the new Water Play Adventure, “Turi’s Kid Cove” which opens in the Spring which will include the new kid’s waterslide, “Tamariki Twirl”.

Aquatica Orlando (SeaWorld)

Annual passes can be purchased here.

