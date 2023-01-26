SeaWorld Orlando to host Elmo’s Birthday Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando will soon celebrate the birthday of everyone’s favorite Sesame Street character, Elmo.

The birthday celebration kicks off Saturday and will feature meet-and-greets with Elmo and his friends, a fun-filled DJ dance party, scavenger hunts, parade and a birthday storytime.

The birthday celebration activities will take place inside the park’s Sesame Street Land.

All activities are included with park admission and will run select times through Feb. 3.

Families can take advantage of free year-round admission for Florida preschoolers with the 2023 Preschool Card. The card allows children, ages five and younger, to qualify for unlimited admission to both parks to experience unlimited access to up-close animal encounters, family-friendly entertainment, and awe-inspiring animal presentations.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is scheduled to begin on Feb. 3.

