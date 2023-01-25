SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival returns with new food, concerts

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is getting ready to dive into its popular Seven Seas Food Festival.

Beginning Feb. 3, guests will get to taste more than 200 food and drink offerings, see live concerts and enjoy the park’s award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations.

[TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front | Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company | Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate? | Become a News 6 Insider]

The festival’s marketplaces showcase foods from Italy, Ireland, Brazil, Germany, Asia and beyond, the theme park said in a news release. Some of the new foods on the menus include parmesan truffle fries, Ropa Vieja, Italian beef arancini, a classic Rueben, strawberry shortcake `a la mode and Jameson Bread Pudding.

Mexican market at the SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival. Tostada de Barbacoa, Taco al Pastor, Mexican Street Corn and Sopapilla. Frozen Pitaya Punch (SeaWorld)

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Also new this year, guests can savor drinks at the Caribbean Moonshine Tasting booth, located next to Seafire Grill. The new marketplace’s offerings include a Marmalade Mayhem (orange 80 proof moonshine), Cat 5 (coconut 80 proof moonshine), Passionfruit Prohibition (passionfruit 80 proof moonshine), Banana Breeze ( Banana 80 proof moonshine) and a PB & C Cannonball (peanut butter and chocolate 80 proof moonshine).

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Other drinks found around the festival include an Island Rum Punch, Mediterranean Sangria, Tokyo Rose, Irish Cold brew Latte, Southern Peach and a Frozen Polynesian Summer.

Coaster Cocktails at Seven Seas Food Festival (SeaWorld)

The festival foods are also spilling into the Sharks Underwater Grill.

The full-service restaurant will be serving up new foods including lobster and shrimp cakes, chicken and shrimp tagine and a chocolate mousse marquise.

Guests can discover many of the food and drink offerings with a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard. The theme park said a 10-sample lanyard will be priced at $70 and a 15-sample lanyard will be priced at $85. SeaWorld Orlando pass members can purchase 18 samples for the price of the 15-sample lanyard.

Sweet Sips at Seven Seas Food Festival. Raz Dazzle Cupcake, Coco Loco Cupcake, Island Dream Cupcake and Orange Bliss Cupcake (SeaWorld)

Click here for all the menus at this year’s festival.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival will also feature an incredible concert series. Concerts will take place every Saturday and Sunday during the festival at Bayside Stadium, and will feature a taste of Rock, Country, Latin, Hip Hop, R&B and 90s throwbacks.

Take a look at the lineup below.

Feb. 4: En Vogue

Feb. 5: REO Speedwagon

Feb. 11: The Commodores

Feb. 18: Collective Soul

Feb. 19: Jerry Rivera

Feb. 25: Don McLean

Feb. 26: Ludacris

March 4: Joey Fatone & Friends

March 26: Eli Young Band

More artists will be announced in the future. Guests can purchase a reserved seat in advance for $9.99.

The Seven Seas Food Festival will run through May 7.

Click here for more information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.