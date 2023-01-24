Disney: TRON Lightcycle/Run marquee installed at Magic Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is inching closer to the opening of its highly-anticipated new roller coaster attraction, TRON Lightcycle/Run.

On Tuesday, Imagineers shared a photo on social media showing the attraction’s new marquee installed.

The new attraction at Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland is scheduled to open to all guests on April 4.

Inspired by the TRON films, the new attraction will give guests the chance to ride on two-wheeled Lightcycles and enter the Grid.

Disney said TRON Lightcycle/Run will pick up after the events of the 2010 film “TRON: Legacy,” where Kevin Flynn’s son, Sam Flynn, has opened a second gateway into the digital realm. Riders, who will represent Team Blue, will race against the Grid’s menacing Programs, Team Orange.

Earlier this month, Disney said before the ride officially opens to the public, previews will be held for Disney Cast Members, Annual Passholders and eligible Disney Vacation Club members. According to an internal memo, Disney Cast Member previews will begin early next month.

TRON Lightcycle/Run testing at Magic Kingdom (McReynolds)

Guests at Magic Kingdom can get a look at the new attraction and witness some of the Lightcycles, which are currently testing, by taking a ride on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover or the Walt Disney World Railroad.

More details about TRON Lightcycle/Run will be released in the future.

