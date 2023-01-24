Disney shares update on ‘Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana’

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World Imagineers are continuing their work on the upcoming new experience, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

The new attraction at EPCOT will be the first Disney Parks experience evoking the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film. Imagineers said the lush exploration trail will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like Moana’s friend the ocean, water will have a personality of its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.

[TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front | Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company | Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate? | Become a News 6 Insider]

On Tuesday, Disney provided an update on its blog that highlighted the work underway to bring the attraction to life.

Back in early December, Disney Imagineers installed the giant 16 foot tall Te Fiti figure.

Disney Imagineers working on new Te Fiti figure at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT (Disney)

“Being a part of the team that helped create Te Fiti has been magical,” explained Diana Bibee, Senior Production Designer with Walt Disney Imagineering. “We have been working on her for years. Many WDI artisans worked on figuring out exact textures, the color, that would evoke her presence into a physical form.”

Imagineers said they worked hand-in-hand with Walt Disney Animation Studios to bring the statue to life.

“As guests walk along the trail, they will come across Te Fiti, who is seen protecting water as it travels through the water cycle,” Disney explained on its blog. “Along with Moana as a steward of water conservation, Te Fiti is a symbol of how we should protect and nurture water wherever we find it.”

When the new experience opens later this year, it will live in the new EPCOT World Nature neighborhood, an area dedicated to understanding and preserving the beauty, awe and balance of the natural world.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: