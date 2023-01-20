EPCOT parking lots get new names, signage

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The historical changes happening at EPCOT are now moving beyond the theme park.

On Friday, Walt Disney World revealed that EPCOT’s parking lot will be divided in twain with two new character-themed parking lots.

New Parking Lot Names Debut at EPCOT as Part of Ongoing Transformation (Disney Parks Blog)

“The entire lot has now been divided into two themes: the “Earth” side and the “Space” side. Within these two sides, we have chosen to feature a variety of familiar characters: Crush, Dory, HeiHei, Moana, Rocket, Gamora, WALL-E, and Eve,” Disney described on its blog. “These changes are part of our ongoing transformation of EPCOT and reflect the identity of the park and its four neighborhoods, celebrating the magic of possibility and stories inspired by our real world made fantastic.”

The changes will eliminate the current themes which include Amaze, Discovery, Journey, Imagine, Create and Wonder.

As part of the changes, Disney also said the EPCOT auto plaza marquee will see an upgrade later this month. Guests will see the parking lot signage changes within the Car Locator feature in the My Disney Experience app.

As part of the historic transformation, Imagineers are introducing a lineup of new attractions and experiences to the theme park including the Connections Café and Eatery, Club Cool Hosted by Coca-Cola, Dreamers Point, Space 220 Restaurant, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

