Meet Bandar: Busch Gardens takes in their first Sumatran tiger

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Becomes New Home for ‘Bandar’, a Critically Endangered Sumatran Tiger, as Part of the AZA Species Survival Program

TAMPA, Fla – Guests can expect to see a new face at Tampa’s Busch Gardens.

Bandar, a critically endangered male Sumatran Tiger, was taken in by the park on Tuesday becoming the first Sumatran tiger that they’ve had under their wing.

[TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front | Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company | Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate? | Become a News 6 Insider]

This 9-year-old Sumatran was transferred to Busch Gardens from the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Special Survival Plan that manages and protects endangered species in accredited zoological facilities.

Sumatran Tigers are currently listed as a critically endangered species, with less than 400 tigers in the wild. These tigers are at the brink of extinction due to habitat loss, poaching, and human conflict within their environment.

With the new addition of Bandar, Busch Gardens announced that guests are able to book a ‘Tiger Insider Tour’ that allows them to learn more and have an up-close look at Bengal, Malayan, and Sumatran tigers.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Your Florida Daily

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: