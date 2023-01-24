Busch Gardens invites guests to Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends

TAMPA, Fla. – Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends is making its way back to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The event begins Jan. 27 and runs every weekend through Feb. 12.

Families can join their favorite furry friends at the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area for storytime, interactive dance parties and arts and crafts. The event also includes a pirate treasure hunt, birthday party for Elmo and a very fuzzy Valentine celebration.

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends is included with park admission.

Families can take advantage of free year-round admission for Florida preschoolers with the 2023 Preschool Card. The card grants children under the age of five free admission to both Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Water Park. Registration for the Preschool Card is available online through Feb. 26.

Click here for more information.

