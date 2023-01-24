73º

Theme Parks

‘Rock the Universe’ prepares to return to Universal Orlando

Ticketed event runs Jan. 27, 28

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Rock the Universe at Universal Orlando Resort (Universal Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, is returning to Universal Orlando Resort this weekend.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, Universal Studios Florida will be home to gripping performances by some of Christian music’s top artists including 10-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, Tauren Wells, GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet and Billboard’s number one hot Christian song artist, Matthew West.

See the artist lineup below.

Friday, Jan. 27Saturday, Jan. 28
SkilletZack Williams
Tauren WellsMatthew West
Rend CollectiveAnne Wilson
Bethel MusicDante Bowe
Evan CraftWe Are Messengers
Katy NicholeCAIN

In addition to some incredible performances on the Music Plaza Stage, attendees can also enjoy a dedicated FanZone presented by Coca-Cola featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts, and worship experiences throughout the weekend. Guests can also enjoy many of the theme park’s thrilling attractions including Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Revenge of the Mummy, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts and so many others.

This year is the 25th year for “Rock the Universe.”

The event will wrap-up Sunday morning with a memorable worship service at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at the Music Plaza Stage. Tickets for this year’s event are still on sale. Guests can take advantage of admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks with a 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket, starting at $135.99, plus tax.

Click here for tickets and additional information.

