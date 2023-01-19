Arrr you ready? Pirate weekends coming to Legoland Florida

Captain Redbeard is commandeering Legoland Florida on select weekends from Jan. 21 to Feb. 19.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Swashbuckle up, mateys, because all-new pirate weekends are coming to this Central Florida theme park.

On select Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 21 to Feb. 19, Captain Redbeard is set to commandeer Legoland Florida as he recruits and trains the next class of pirates.

The event, which is included with tickets and select passes, features exclusive Lego character meet-and-greets, pirate-themed shows, Lego build activities and more.

Guests can also participate in family-friendly treasure scavenger hunts, watch Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show and meet Legoland’s very own crew of buccaneers.

This comes after Legoland recently introduced its new “Pirate River Quest” attraction, which lets guests board one of 10 small boats and spot lost treasure along the 20-minute ride.

To purchase tickets for pirate weekends and for more information about the event, click here.

