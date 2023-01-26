SeaWorld: Pipeline coaster’s surfboard ride vehicles arrive at construction site

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is making headway on its upcoming new attraction, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.”

The theme park shared video on social media Thursday showing the surfboard-inspired ride vehicle arriving and being placed in a maintenance bay.

The ride vehicle made its debut back in November at IAAPA at the Orange County Convention Center.

The new first-of-its-kind coaster will send riders on a journey reaching max speeds of 60 mph, with five different airtime moments and lasting just under 2 minutes. The ride will also feature a number of thrills as it races up to heights of 110 feet in the air along the 2,950-feet of track.

SeaWorld is working hand-in-hand with its partner B&M Rides to bring this all-new attraction to life.

Just last month, during an aerial flyover it appeared that construction crews had completed the ride track and were now working on support buildings around the coaster. When the coaster opens in spring, it will join a lineup of other exciting attractions, including Mako, Kraken, Manta and Ice Breaker.

SeaWorld Orlando’s annual passholders will be among the first riders to access to “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” when it opens this spring. Guests can purchase a SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass for as low as $14 a month, plus tax with no down payment.

