VIDEO: SeaWorld’s ‘Pipeline’ surf coaster takes shape

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just two months after SeaWorld Orlando announced its newest coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster,” construction crews appear to have now completed the track layout.

The new first-of-its-kind coaster will send riders on a journey reaching max speeds of 60 mph, with five different airtime moments and lasting just under 2 minutes. The ride will also feature a number of thrills as it races up to heights of 110 feet in the air along the 2,950-feet of track.

SeaWorld is working hand-in-hand with its partner B&M Rides to bring this all-new attraction to life.

Last month, leaders unveiled Pipeline’s unique ride vehicle at IAAPA at the Orange County Convention Center. The newly patented ride vehicle is designed to look like a surfboard with the reactive vehicle restraint system moving and leaping upon every twist or turn riders will face.

The coaster is located near the theme park’s front entrance gates, in an area formally used by a number of popular festivals. The construction progress is drumming up excitement among SeaWorld guests and fans. Earlier this month, the ride vehicle was put on display near the front of the park for guests to view.

In terms of construction, crews appear to still be working on supporting buildings for the attraction.

When the coaster opens in spring of 2023, it will join a lineup of other exciting attractions, including Mako, Kraken, Manta and Ice Breaker.

See a final rendering of the attraction below.

SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, as the Theme Park’s Newest Attraction to Open in 2023 (SeaWorld)

