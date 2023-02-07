Man chases burglars from his Orange County property in dump truck, deputies say

Venard Vicsean Norris, Ciera Anna Mack and Elijah Bakara Thmos (left to right) face charges of burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing on school grounds.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men and a woman face burglary charges after deputies said the trio broke into a man’s home in Orange County before the victim chased and followed them in his dump truck.

Deputies said the incident occurred on Feb. 6 after the victim returned to his residence on North Lane around 5:30 a.m., entered through the front door and noticed three people in his home. According to an arrest affidavit, the three suspects then jumped out of the window that they broke for the second time.

The man approached one of the suspects who told the victim “he would slash him if he got closer to him.”

According to the affidavit, the victim got into his work dump truck and started to follow the three – identified as 37-year-old Venard Vicsean Norris, 32-year-old Ceiara Anna Mack and 36-year-old Elijah Bakara Thmos.

The man called 911 and was able to provide turn-by-turn directions while following in his truck as the trio fled westbound on Lane Road toward Meadowbrook Middle School.

When deputies arrived, they said they saw the victim running toward the school, pointing and yelling, “They over there.”

According to the affidavit, deputies located two of the suspects on the school’s property and the the victim identified the third suspect as a man sitting at a nearby bus stop.

Deputies said Norris and Mack face charges for burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief and trespassing on school property. Thmos faces charges of burglary of a dwelling and criminal mischief.

