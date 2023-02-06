Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 10th Street and Belvedere Road on Sunday evening.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to FHP.

Troopers said they don’t have information on the vehicle involved at this time, but the scene remains active and under investigation.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to notify law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

