Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County

Crash creates backup on SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511.

According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked.

A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a local hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said that the crash is “one of many crashes our Troopers are working at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Updated: Crash in Orange County on SR-417 North, before MM 25. Right lane blocked. Last updated at 06:57 PM. https://t.co/YhnrPnjqtg — FL511 Central (@fl511_central) February 5, 2023

