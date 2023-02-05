Orange County single-vehicle crash kills Orlando man, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to the Florid Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Saturday around 11:35 a.m. on Narcoossee Road near Brentwood Drive.

According to the crash report, the man was driving a Chevrolet Blazer southbound on Narcoosee Road in the inside lane when troopers believe he suffered a medical event.

Troopers said as the vehicle approached Brentwood Drive, it crossed the grass median and struck a DOT traffic sign. The vehicle then crossed into oncoming northbound traffic, ran off the east side of Narcoosee Road and struck two business signs on the grass shoulder, according to the report.

The Blazer then continued south on the grass shoulder and struck a fence outlining a business, driving through the fence and striking a utility electric box, then continued south once again, FHP said.

The front of the vehicle struck the business’s column and came to final rest east of Narcoosee Road just north of Brentwood Drive on a private property located at 6731 Narcoossee Rd., troopers said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

