School bus crash ends 2-county carjacking pursuit, Lake County deputies say

GROVELAND, Fla. – A carjacking pursuit Friday morning which involved two counties and the ramming of three Lake County patrol cars ended in a crash with a school bus in the Groveland area.

Lake County deputies said the pursuit started around 6 a.m. when they tracked down a stolen truck in Clermont. Deputies said Joseph Crawford, 23, was gassing up the vehicle when he saw the deputies and fled with the truck.

Deputies said Crawford rammed two patrol cars and disabled one of them, adding they tried to box Crawford in at a construction site where he struck another patrol vehicle.

Deputies said they followed Crawford east into Orange County. When the truck became disabled, deputies said Crawford tried to carjack a second vehicle, ran away, then managed to carjack a third vehicle, a Ford Bronco which deputies said he used to drive back into Lake County.

The pursuit ended in the Groveland area when Crawford crashed into a school bus carrying two adults and three children, the sheriff’s office said. No one on the bus was hurt.

Crawford was taken to an Orlando-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He faces charges of fleeing and eluding, grand theft, resisting law enforcement officers and three counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Previous mug shot of Joseph Crawford. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

