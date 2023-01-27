Video shows moments during deadly standoff between man, Lake County deptuies

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office released video Friday showing what led to a fatal shooting involving deputies and a man with a rifle and a handgun last week during a well-being check near Clermont.

The shooting, which occurred at the 9200 block of Pine Island Road on Jan. 20, resulted in the death of 69-year-old Donald Charles Brady, deputies said.

Investigators have not said whether Brady died from a self-inflicted gunshot or if he was hit when deputies opened fire.

[WARNING: Videos below contain violence and graphic language]

Bodycam footage shows deputies approach the house, announcing their presence. They subsequently take cover behind the sheriff’s vehicles when they realize Brady is armed with a rifle and handgun. In the video, deputies tell Brady to “put the (expletive) gun down” multiple times.

“It’s the sheriff’s office,” one deputy shouts in the video. “We’re just checking on you. (Your friend) is worried.”

Deputies said when they tried to communicate with Brady, he retreated into his home without speaking to them.

Another video then shows the moments when deputies begin firing rounds in Brady’s direction after they announce that there were “shots fired,” not specifying who fired the shots.

Body camera videos released Friday reveal what led up to a deputy-involved shooting near Clermont this month. Warning: Video contains graphic language.

“No officers are injured,” a man said in the video after the round of gunfire. “He’s down. We’re going to move in for medical stuff.”

Deputies did not say whether or not Brady fired shots as well.

“(Brady) did point firearms at our deputies so we are investigating that side of it as far as a crime,” Lake County Sgt. Jim Vachon said at a briefing last week.

He added that no law enforcement officials were injured in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also investigating.

No other information is available at this time.

