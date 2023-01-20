Man hospitalized after shooting involving deputies near Clermont, officials say

A man was hospitalized after a shooting involving deputies near the 9200 block of Pine Island Road, the sheriff's office said.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized after a well-being check near a Clermont home ended in a shooting involving deputies on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

This unfolded after deputies said they responded to the 9200 block of Pine Island Road for a well-being check. Upon arrival, deputies said they were confronted by a man armed with a rifle and handgun.

Deputies said they sought cover and tried to communicate with the man, who retreated into his home without speaking to them. The crisis negotiation team was called in and residents were asked to avoid the area prior to the shooting.

Deputies have not provided information on who fired shots, but added that no law enforcement officials were injured in the shooting.

The name of the man is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

