Judge to set bond for Cocoa officer accused in hourslong standoff at Viera home

VIERA, Fla. – A Cocoa police officer arrested in December after an hourslong standoff with Brevard County law enforcement at a Viera home will appear before a judge Thursday for a bond hearing, court records show.

Patrick Kelly, 39, will be in court at 11 a.m. He’s already spent weeks behind bars, requesting the bond hearing earlier this month. A Cocoa police officer since December 2007, he is currently suspended without pay, pending termination, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

During the four-hour standoff — which began late Dec. 28 at the home on Framura Lane — investigators reported a woman called for help and said Kelly had threatened her and himself with a gun. As a SWAT team negotiated with Kelly, deputies said the officer fired multiple times from inside the home, yet no injuries from gunfire were reported.

Kelly was arrested the next morning, just after 6 a.m.

The department has since said Kelly was arrested in 2017 and accused of domestic violence battery, keeping his job because the charges were dropped.

“While there are those in the community that will take this opportunity to attribute the actions of Officer Kelly to current departmental leadership, Officer Kelly was previously arrested back in 2017 for felony domestic violence battery. After those charges were dropped, Officer Kelly was allowed to remain with the department,” police said in a statement.

Regarding the bond hearing, it was originally scheduled for Wednesday yet was moved to the same time Thursday fewer than 30 minutes before it was set to begin.

Kelly faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.

