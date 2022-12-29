Cocoa police officer arrested after hourslong standoff at Viera home, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Cocoa police officer is being held in jail without bond after an hourslong standoff with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.

Patrick Michael Kelly, 39, faced a judge Thursday morning. Cocoa police confirmed to News 6 that Kelly is an officer. The department said it would be issuing a statement on his arrest on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a home on Framura Lane in Viera around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators said a woman called for help saying that Kelly was threatening her and himself with a gun.

The SWAT team was called to negotiate with Kelly, according to a news release. During the standoff, deputies said Kelly fired his gun multiple times from inside the home. Pictures from the scene show several bullet holes in the window of a home, however, deputies said no one was hurt by the gunfire.

Bullet holes in the window of a home on Framura Avenue in Viera where a Cocoa police officer was arrested after a standoff, according to deputies. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Records show Kelly was arrested just after 6 a.m.

Kelly faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as additional information becomes available.

