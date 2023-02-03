60º

Masked gunman robs, sexually attacks 2 women at Orange County bus stop, deputies say

Deputies search for man in 2 separate crimes

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – A masked gunman robbed and sexually attacked two women in separate incidents at the same bus stop in Orange County, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the attacks happened early Thursday morning at a bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive, just north of West Colonial Drive.

The man robbed the women and sexually attacked them at gunpoint, according to sheriff’s officials, who added that the attacks happened at different times.

Deputies said the assailant was about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and wore all black clothing and a black mask.

Deputies said anyone in the area should be cautious.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

