72-year-old janitor with diabetes trapped in Orange County holding cell over the weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A janitor in Orange County was rescued from an inmate holding cell at the Orange County Courthouse after she was accidentally trapped within for nearly three days, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the janitor, a 72-year-old woman, had gone into one of the courthouse’s holding cells to clean on Friday morning when the door shut behind her, trapping her inside.

[TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild Florida workers shoot, kill white rhino after it escapes its enclosure | Become a News 6 Insider]

She had left her cell phone on her cleaning cart, which was outside in the hallway, leaving her with no way to contact anyone outside the cell, an incident report shows. While trying to open the door, she also suffered a cut to her finger, the report says.

While the woman was able to drink water from a small faucet above the cell’s toilet, she had neither food nor insulin to help treat her diabetes, deputies said.

The janitor remained trapped in the cell until around 6:40 a.m. on Monday, when a deputy noticed the cleaning cart and found the janitor inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was provided with food to help restore her blood sugar levels and taken home by deputies after refusing to go to the hospital, deputies said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: