Orange County residents on guard after deputies warn of armed sexual assault suspect

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – People who live and work near an Orange County bus stop where deputies say a masked man robbed and sexually assaulted two women this week told News 6 they’re being more careful and watching their backs.

Investigators told News 6 the incidents happened at different times, adding that on both occasions the suspect robbed the victim at gunpoint before launching a violent sexual attack.

“It’s very sick and disturbing to hear that, to be honest,” said Felicia Alexander, who works nearby. “I hope he gets caught and pays for it because you can’t go around doing stuff to people like that.”

Investigators said it happened early Thursday morning at a bus stop along Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive. That’s not far from Colonial Drive in Pine Hills.

“I think that’s wrong. I don’t like that,” one woman told News 6.

“I have pepper spray. I always carry it with me wherever I go,” Alexander said.

Investigators haven’t yet released a suspect sketch because they’re still working to get a better suspect description, according to the sheriff’s office. They say the man responsible was wearing all black, including a black face mask.

Deputies said both women described the suspect as a man, about 5 feet 3 inches or 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Our News 6 crew didn’t see any marked patrol cars during our shoot Saturday morning, but deputies said they’re adding patrols to the area.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it’s urging people to be careful in this area. If you see anything suspicious, you’re urged to call 911 right away.

